Chrome extension for LinkedIn
Discover related data from all LinkedIn profiles using this extension!
What I get with this extension?
This extension allows to autocomplete any LinkedIn profile you visit, making your life easier.
Next you can see a sample profile page with autocompleted data (blue asterisk fields):
Next extra fields will be added to “Contact and Personal Info” tab if available:
Get professional email using current Company position.
Website
Visite company website without searching on internet.
Phone
Call profile using company phone number.
Gender
Get profile gender to segment your contacts.
Address
Click on Company address to get best route on Google maps.
Role
Get profile area and seniority by title value.
Video tutorial
FAQ
How much it costs?
This extension if absolutely free.
Create a free account on https://app.uproc.io/app/signup or login at https://app.uproc.io/app/login, copy your integration credentials (email and api_key) from https://app.uproc.io/app/integration and add to extension popup.
Is there any restriction?
There is no restriction and you can complete as many profiles as you want, no matter if you are connected or not, or connection degree.
Where I can see autocompleted data?
Additional data will be added to tab “Contact and Personal Info” on LinkedIn (right tab). Tab will be expanded when autocomplete function is enabled on extension.
Can I rely on autocompleted data?
This extension autocompletes related data (address, website, phone, email and gender) using existing data on profile.
This capability uses public sources to enrich data and sometimes those fields could be not reliable.
An email marked with “risky” means that it can’t be verified on recipient smtp server, due to email domain/setup restrictions.
UProc is not responsible about provided data.
Is it possible to extract LinkedIn data?
Due to LinkedIn policy terms, profile data could not be extracted outside social network.
This extension wants to help end user, adding additional data in the profile view and avoid visiting external resources.
